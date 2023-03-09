WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita North High School revealed the logo for their new mascot, the “RedHawks,” Thursday at a school-wide pep rally.

RedHawks logo (KSN Photo)

Bill Gardner designed the new logo, which is a profile of a bird’s head and neck with a wing behind it.

The Wichita Public Schools Facebook page posted a video about Wichita North High School, including the new logo.

“Now it’s our turn. Our time to take flight with the proud RedHawks that have watched over these grounds since their creation. Time to once again rise, anew. Wings back. Head’s up. Eyes forward. Talons out. As the proud RedHawks we’ve always been. North High. Rise. Ascend. Soar,” the video states.

Wichita North High School also revealed the new logo on the basketball court.

The Wichita Board of Education voted in February 2021 to drop the school’s previous mascot, the “Redskins.”

In December 2022, Wichita North High School revealed its new mascot as the Redhawks after having students conduct a vote between “Wolfpack,” “RedHawks,” “North Stars,” and “Red Storm.”