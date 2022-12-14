WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita North High School revealed its new mascot as the “Redhawks” on Wednesday afternoon.

North High officials say a logo will be revealed in around another month.

The new mascot comes as the Kansas Board of Education (BOE) voted last month for schools kindergarten through 12th grade to “retire Indian-themed mascots and branding.”

Students at North were able to vote for the new mascot.

They had four choices to vote for that were brought forward by the North High community. Those included Wolfpack, Redhawks, North Stars and Red Storm.

Alumni were also able to vote on the Wichita North High School Alumni Association Facebook page.