WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many Wichitans report an odd smell on Monday, but others do not smell anything.

Several people have said the odor smells like burning rubber. Others say it is like burning plastic, oil, chemicals, or chlorine.

KSN News reached out to city leaders about the odor.

The city posted this message on social media:

The City’s air quality today is rated as ‘good’ at 30 ppm. We are unaware of what is causing the smell, but it is not currently having an impact on the city’s air quality rating. We’ll keep you updated if we discover the smell origination.” City of Wichita

