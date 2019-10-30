Wichita offers many indoor trick-or-treating options this Halloween

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Halloween scares can give you the chills and goose bumps. But this Halloween, cold weather will cause most of the shivers and shakes.

If you don’t want to take children out in the cold Thursday night, there are a lot of indoor events to replace the normal door-to-door trick-or-treating.

There’s the usual mall version, called “Malloween.” Children can trick-or-treat from store to store at Towne East and Towne West in Wichita.

The Kansas Humane Society, businesses and churches are also hosting Halloween fun for the kids. Some events that were originally scheduled to be outside in parking lots have been moved inside.

Click on the locations we have highlighted in the map below to see the indoor events and hours.

To view map on your phone, click here.

LATEST STORIES: