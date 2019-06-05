Wichita offers several youth summer camps, classes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – School is out! If you’re still looking for activities for your child, the City of Wichita has you covered.

There are more than a thousand classes and camps available this year.

Park and Recreation officials said the most popular camp is “Summer of Discovery.” It’s a 10-week program offered at Linwood, Orchard and Edgemoor recreation centers.

Kids stay busy with sports, games, crafts and field trips. Each week has a different theme.

The camp is in its second week, but registration is still open.

“They could actually sign up at anytime,” explained Reggie Davidson, with the Parks and Recreation Department. “They have the option to sign up for all ten weeks, or they could sign up one week at a time, depending on the interest of the kiddo that wants to attend camp.”

Registration for Summer of Discovery must be done in person at the recreation center.

According to recreation officials, there are more than 20 new classes being offered this year.

The new Youth Tech Camps is one not to miss. It’s geared for kids ages six to 17 years old.

It’s a hands-on camp offered weekly, from June 17 through August 1. There are morning and afternoon sessions, focusing on topics such as: animation, video game design or basic coding.

To view all the summer camps and classes, visit the Online Activities Guide or pick one up at Dillons or any Wichita recreation center.