Wichita officer on leave, 2 women jailed after gun incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say an officer fired two shots Monday night after a woman pointed a gun at police. It happened around 11:30 p.m. near Harry and Seneca in south Wichita.

Police report that they went to the area after getting a report of domestic violence. Officers said they found two women sitting in an SUV and when they shined a light on the vehicle, a woman pointed a handgun at police.

One officer fired two shots, hitting the SUV, but no one was injured. Both women were arrested and booked into the county jail.

The officer, a 23-year police veteran, is on paid administrative leave, which is protocol for officer-involved shootings.