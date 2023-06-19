WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department’s (WPD) Homeless Outreach Team (H.O.T.) helped a “lost boy” turn his life around in May.

According to the WPD, on May 12, Officer Mariah McCrea met Joseph “Joey” Walters when she ran into a group of homeless youth who called themselves the “lost boys.” Walters had been homeless for about a year.

The WPD says McCrea learned that Walters could not secure a job due to his mental health diagnosis.

Due to this, Walters was staying with the “lost boys,” as they were the only family and friends he had in Wichita.

McCrea also learned that Walters had a sister living in South Carolina.

She would then tell Walter about “Finding your way home,” a bus program that reunites the homeless with family members or friends willing to take them in so that they are no longer living on the streets.

According to the WPD, Walters took advantage of the program and called his sister.

“Officer McCrea talked to Joey’s sister over the phone about his situation and the “Finding Your Way Home” program. Joey’s sister then told Officer McCrea that she would take him in, get him back into school, and off the streets,” the WPD said.

McCrea would buy Walters a bus ticket and give him clean clothes, toiletries and snacks for his trip. She also encouraged him to take advantage of the opportunity given to him by her and his sister.

Courtesy: Wichita Police Department

The WPD says McCrea was pleasantly surprised when she got a message from Walters telling her that he was doing well and had a part-time job, and was going to school.

We want to thank Officer McCrea for her dedication to helping our homeless community. This is just another way that Officer Mariah McCrea and the Homeless Outreach Team (H.O.T.) serve our community every day.” Wichita Police Department

According to the WPD, this year, Officer McCrea and the H.O.T. reunited 75 homeless people with their families thanks to their dedicated work and the Beach Family Foundation, which fully funds the program.