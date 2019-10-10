Wichita officers issue 35 speeding tickets on west Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are cracking down on speeders on Kellogg. They issued 35 citations in a short period Thursday morning near Kellogg and Tyler.
Officers from the Wichita Police Department Traffic Unit and from Patrol West worked together to monitor the busy location.
They were looking for speed violations, seat belt violations and distracted driving. Police say this is an effort to keep the Kellogg corridor safe.
In a Facebook post about the traffic enforcement, the department asks drivers to buckle up, slow down, and obey all traffic laws.
