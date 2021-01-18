MLK Day: Wichita communities come together to honor Dr. King

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – In Wichita, hundreds of people honored Doctor King. While the celebrations were mostly done in small groups or online, the meaning behind them, was just as grand.

Many organizations in town did what they could to honor doctor king during a pandemic, their acts of service did not go unnoticed.

“I’ve listened to his I have a dream speech so many times I’ve lost count so I just be motivated because I know he is watching this from heaven,” said Antonio Rankin, the VP of NAACP youth in Wichita.

The Wichita Black Alliance made Martin Luther King Day, a day of service. Handing out masks to the community, they said is the best way to honor Dr. King.

“We know that we have to be involved if we want to see change we can’t just sit around and say oh we need better schools or oh we need grocery stores its time it’s time to get up and do something,” said Lawanda Deshazer, with the Wichita Black Alliance.

Another organization Storytime Village spent the holiday inviting people to refill the little free libraries across town, in hopes of helping children in under-served communities read and learn.

“By packaging books and masks we are able to fulfill that mission and we are so proud of the community for coming and serving even in a pandemic,” said Prisca Barnes, the founder of Storytime Village.

Others celebrated online, taking to the web to hear from community leaders.

“2020 was a year of racial divide racial tension and if there ever was a time to celebrate man time now is the time and that is what Dr. King stood for,” said Rev. C. Richard Kirkendoll, the President of the Greater Wichita Ministerial League.

The virtual celebration put on by the Greater Wichita Ministerial League was over an hour long and features guests such a the mayor, the vice mayor and many religious leaders in the community.