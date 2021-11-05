Wichita parade will honor veterans Saturday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita is holdings its Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m.

The parade will start at Wichita City Hall at Central and Main. From there, it will head south to Waterman. At Waterman, it will turn west for a short distance to WaterWalk Place, 515 S. Main.

After the parade, you can meet the parade participants and take a closer look at their vehicles and other displays. There will also be patriotic music and speeches from local leaders.

Food can be purchased at food trucks in the area.

Car clubs have also been invited to do a “Show and Shine” car show in the area behind WaterWalk Place after the parade.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories