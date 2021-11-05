Wichita parade will honor veterans Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita is holdings its Veterans Day Parade Saturday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m.

The parade will start at Wichita City Hall at Central and Main. From there, it will head south to Waterman. At Waterman, it will turn west for a short distance to WaterWalk Place, 515 S. Main.

After the parade, you can meet the parade participants and take a closer look at their vehicles and other displays. There will also be patriotic music and speeches from local leaders.

Food can be purchased at food trucks in the area.

Car clubs have also been invited to do a “Show and Shine” car show in the area behind WaterWalk Place after the parade.