Wichita parents taking precautions to keep children safe this summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Parents in Wichita are taking precautions to keep their young ones safe this summer.

According to the CDC, the leading cause of injury deaths in children aged one through four is drowning.

Infants as young as six months old are able to take Infant Swimming Resource, or ISR.

“Children from six months to six years of age can learn to self-rescue themselves in the water if they were to find themselves alone in the water,” said Emily McVay, an ISR Swim Instructor at Wichita Swim Club and her home.

Wichita mother Melissa Quintero enrolled her 16-month-old Madeline in ISR for safety reasons.

“I’m hoping she knows what to do so that if she was ever in an unsafe, a bad situation she’d be able to turn herself over, not panic and just be able to relax until people could get to her,” said Quintero.

The lessons can be time-consuming, taking ten minutes, five days a week for as long as anywhere between four to six weeks.

“The progression of that is a lot, it’s an investment of time, energy, all of those things for a parent,” said McVay. “But it’s also an investment into their child’s life so that they have these lifesaving skills.”

Quintero says her daughter has been taking ISR lessons for about four weeks. She says she is still learning, but that she has gotten a lot better.

infantswim.com states “Generally speaking, children ages 6 months to 1 year learn the ISR Self-Rescue® skill of rolling onto their backs to float, rest and breathe. They learn to maintain this position until help arrives.” The website also states “Older, more mobile children will learn the full ISR Self-Rescue® sequence of swimming until they need air, rotating onto the back to float, then rolling back over to continue swimming. ISR students are taught to repeat this sequence until they reach the safety of the steps, side of the pool, or the shoreline.”

McVay says ISR lessons are recommended for anyone. If you’re interested in taking an ISR class with her you can go here.