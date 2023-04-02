WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Park & Recreation hosted its 15th annual Easter Eggstravaganza at O.J. Watson Park Saturday. This year’s event was co-sponsored by The Salvation Army.

Hundreds of children and their family members attended the event to participate in hunting for Easter eggs.

Guests were also able to take part in a jelly bean guessing game, compete in contests, enter Easter basket giveaways, take pictures with the Easter bunny and more.

“I love coming out to Watson Park because there’s so much to do and seeing everybody have such a great time. You can tell every family is getting to do something together to really make those lasting memories together,” said Shana Appelhanz with Wichita Park & Recreation.

Everyone was also able to enjoy what the park has to offer, including paddle boats, train rides and more.