Wichita Park & Recreation launches Amazon Alexa skill

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Park & Recreation announced the launch of its own Amazon Alexa skill, “Wichita Parks.

Users of the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot and accompanying Alexa voice technology devices can discover information about Wichita Park & Recreation.

The new skill is the first Alexa skill of this kind for a city in Kansas and the first municipality skill in the nation to interact with users via text by sending links to websites.

Alexa is a voice service from Amazon that allows users ask questions without touching the device.

“Wichita Park & Recreation and the City of Wichita are excited to incorporate cutting-edge technology in our efforts to showcase our services to the public,” stated Troy Houtman, Director of Park & Recreation.

To enable the skill, users activate their Amazon Echo device by saying “Alexa, open Wichita Parks.”

Users can utilize voice activation to learn about events, activities, parks, venue rentals, and things to do in Wichita. Visit wichita.gov/parkandrec for more information.