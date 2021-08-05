Wichita Park & Recreation to extend pool season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Park & Recreation Public Pools will be extending their season until Labor Day or Monday, September 6. All pools, with the exception of Orchard, will be open until Sept. 6 with updated hours. Orchard Pool will close on Monday, August 16. Splash pads will remain open through Thursday, September 30.

Most years, the beginning of school marks the end of Wichita Park & Recreation aquatics season, however, with the cancellation of the 2020 aquatics season due to the pandemic, Wichita Park & Recreation wants to give individuals and families extra time to swim this season.

Extended Aquatic Season Days & Hours:

August 9 – 15

Monday-Friday: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Saturdays & Sundays: 1 – 6 p.m.

August 16 – September 6

Fridays: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Saturdays & Sundays: 1- 6 p.m.

Labor Day: 1 – 6 p.m.

Dog owners are also invited the Annual Dog Days of Summer on Sept. 7 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at College Hill Pool, 304 S Circle Dr. Wichita Park & Recreation along with the Kansas Humane Society invites pooches to wade, paddle or swim in the shallow zero-entry pool.

Small dogs swim 5:30 – 6:00 p.m., large dogs swim 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Chemical levels will be safe for dogs – but not humans – so people will only be able to be in the water up to their knees.

A large portion of the proceeds benefits the Kansas Humane Society. Suggested donation of $10 per dog (limit of two dogs per owner).

For more details on events or for pool or splash pad locations, visit Wichita.gov/aquatics.