Wichita Park & Recreation to host job fair

Local

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Park & Recreation is hosting a job fair from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 27 at Century II, 225 W. Douglas in Exhibition Hall.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to visit over 20 booths featuring different divisions of the department, including golf courses, recreation centers, aquatics/pools, Riverside Tennis Center, OJ Watson Park, park maintenance, forestry, internships, and mascot performers.

Laptops will be available to complete on-site applications and interviews will be conducted onsite during the event. Light refreshments will be provided.

“This is a great chance for job seekers to come and learn about all of the great opportunities available with Wichita Park and Recreation,” said Director Troy Houtman. “There’s a position for all interests and levels of work experience.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring an updated copy of their resume and dress to impress. For more information, visit wichita.gov/ParkandRec.

