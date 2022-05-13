WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As Wichitans continue to prepare for the hot summer months ahead, temperatures are beginning to rise.

As a way to combat the heat, Wichita Parks and Recreation announced on Friday they would be opening three of the splash pads around the city Saturday, May 14.

Starting at 10 a.m., the Buffalo, Evergreen, and Osage splash pads will be open to the public. The remaining splash pads are scheduled to open on Monday, May 30.

No admission fee is required. Children and adults are encouraged to enjoy the water, but no pets are allowed.

Wichita Parks and Recreation advise that patrons do not drink the water, do not visit if they are ill, and children in diapers wear leak-proof pullups.

For more information on rules and a complete list of splash pads, you can visit the Wichita Parks and Recreation website.