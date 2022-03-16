WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN caught up with a Kansas pastor before he headed off to Poland last week to help refugees fleeing from Ukraine. KSN caught up with him again on Wednesday to hear about his first two days in Poland.

Chad Pickering, founder of New Life Wichita

On Tuesday, Chad Pickering, the founder of New Life Wichita, landed in Poland with his wife, son, and daughter-in-law. Since then, he says they’ve been visiting with many refugees at camps. He said many of the refugees they are speaking with are women, and that their husbands are staying behind in Ukraine.

“It was a couple of the refugee women that actually made our dinner,” said Pickering.

Pickering said that on his first night in Poland, he broke bread with a grandmother, her daughters, and their children staying inside one of the refugee camps.

“It’s a very humbling experience and this is just a nightmare that they are living for some of them. For the ones we were with last night, they have no idea if they will see their husbands again. They don’t know if they will ever return home again,” said Pickering.

Pickering shared that the refugees said they are thankful that the world is paying attention.

“I had the opportunity to visit with them, and through a translator, to hear them tell me how horrible this is and at the same time how happy they are that the world is finally aware of Ukraine. They feel like their people are finally known, and they actually are very encouraged by it. It seems like the world is truly caring about their people and advocating for them, and actually, that is quite meaningful to them,” said Pickering about a family he spoke with on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Pickering visited another refugee camp where his daughter-in-law, a doctor at Stanford Medical Center, was able to tend to some children.

“Just watching her [his daughter-in-law] and these desperate moms … and honestly for some, their children truly were sick, but some had minor things. Still, as moms as young moms, they feel very anxious for their children, and just to see their reaction … Their ability for them to have their child sit and talk to a physician,” said Pickering. “After we left, [the volunteers told us] that some of the moms just started crying because they were just so thankful.”

Pickering said that he will spend some of Thursday visiting with more refugees and later in the week, he will be going to the border to provide care for women and children and help them get a safe roof over their heads.

“Just try to imagine that and to imagine the trauma that these children are experiencing this constant threat of death and the parents to desperately trying to hide that,” said Pickering.

Pickering is also beginning to furnish a building that will soon turn into another refugee camp that can house 50-60 people, which he said would not be possible without the generous donations from Kansans.

“We had five churches in Wichita that partnered with us and countless individuals, quite a few in our church community, but other people that are not even church people but they believed in this effort and so, as a result, we are going to be able to not just resource the individuals that are serving on the ground, but I am very excited to see a brand-new open facility. We are going to be able to prepare beds, and pillows, and chairs, and food, and all that for refugees that could not have happened without the generous donations that have come in,” said Pickering.

According to Pickering, it was his oldest son, a medical student at Stanford University School of Medicine who put these volunteer efforts altogether.

“Two weeks ago, he called me up and said, ‘Dad, what is happening over there… I have got to go and I’m going,” said Pickering.

“As a dad, I dreamed of a day to be able to have my son work alongside me and honestly something that he initiated to lead, and I get to work alongside him in something that is really historic,” said Pickering.

Pickering is also working to get critical medical supplies into Ukraine and will remain in Poland until next Thursday.