Wichita PD asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police are asking for help locating 14-year-old Zoey Koch. She was reported as a runaway and was last seen Saturday night around 9:30 near the area of Kellogg and Washington.

Police say Koch is 5’6″ and 115 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing grey and green “Nightmare Before Christmas” pajamas. She is thought to be on foot and possibly has a denim backpack and a cat with her.

If you see her or you know where she is WPD wants you to call 911 immediately.