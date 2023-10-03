WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 49-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday. It happened just after 2 a.m. in the 4500 block of S. Broadway.

Officers said Paul Piepmeier of Wichita was found unconscious with multiple injuries. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

The investigation revealed Piepmeier entered the street when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV driven by an unknown man traveling southbound on Broadway.

If anyone has any information, call Wichita Police Department Detectives at 316-350-3687, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Police said the death is the 26th fatality collision of the year.