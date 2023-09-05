WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A playground at Southview Park in Wichita is closed to the public after Wichita Park and Recreation says it was damaged due to arson.
A Facebook post from Wichita Park and Recreation says the cost of the damages is over $20,000. It was vandalized on the afternoon of Sept. 4.
The post says the playground is closed while the park maintenance team begins the removal of the damaged equipment.
If you have any information as to what happened, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-1111.