WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A playground at Southview Park in Wichita is closed to the public after Wichita Park and Recreation says it was damaged due to arson.

A Facebook post from Wichita Park and Recreation says the cost of the damages is over $20,000. It was vandalized on the afternoon of Sept. 4.

The post says the playground is closed while the park maintenance team begins the removal of the damaged equipment.

Courtesy: Wichita Park and Recreation

If you have any information as to what happened, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-1111.