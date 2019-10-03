Wichita police, advocacy groups to host panel addressing rising domestic violence concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Area agencies are joining forces with the Wichita Police Department for a panel on domestic violence. The panel is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and will be provided via Facebook Live.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Wichita is seeing an increase in the issue.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in domestic violence incidents and we really recognize this is the time where we can get together, get the public’s attention, and make sure the people out there get the help that they need,” Amanda Meyers, executive director of the Wichita Family Crisis Center said.

Meyers says WFCC has seen a 30 to 60% increase in their demand for services in the past year.

“It’s not your fault. And you’re not imagining it. I can’t tell you how many times a day I say ‘you’re not imagining it.’ It’s not okay. So please give us a call and we’ll talk you through it,” Meyers said.

Visit the Wichita Police Department Facebook page on Thursday evening to ask questions and get information about available resources.

