WPD and domestic violence providers see increase in domestic violence incidents since stay-at-home order started

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department and area domestic violence providers said Friday they are seeing an increase in violent domestic violence incidents since the beginning of the stay-at-home put into place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Specifically, Wichita has seen a 65% increase in aggravated battery-DV cases and a 39% increase in the aggravated assault-DV cases when compared to the average of the past three years during the same period. The stay-at-home order went into effect for Sedgwick County on March 25.

“Even amidst this current pandemic, WPD continues to diligently investigate DV related crimes that affect our city’s families and prosecute those responsible, WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay said. “If you know of someone in a dangerous situation, please reach out, resources are available.”

WPD said anyone who knows of someone in a dangerous domestic relationship, to reach out to one of the following resources.

Sedgwick County, 911

Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 316-263-6000

Wichita Family Crisis Crisis Center, 316-267-7233

Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 316-263-3002

StepStone, 316 -265-1611

The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233

These resources and links to them can be found on the WPD App, which can be downloaded for free from any App store.

