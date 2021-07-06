Wichita police arrest jail deputy in domestic violence case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says one of its detention deputies is in trouble for domestic violence.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wichita police officers arrested Akeem Payne Sunday on suspicion of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal damage to property.

The sheriff’s office did not release details of the incident except to say the incident involved someone Payne is close to.

Payne has been with the sheriff’s office for a year. A spokesperson for the sheriff says Payne is currently suspended without pay, pending the criminal and internal investigation outcome.

