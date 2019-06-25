Wichita police arrest man on suspicion of burglary, theft

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has arrested 24-year-old man on suspicion of burglary, destruction to property and theft.

Early Sunday, officers responded to an alarm at the A-OK Pawn Shop in the 1500 block of South Oliver. Officers found a broken glass window, damaged property inside and property missing from the business.

Through the investigation, investigators arrested Spencer Schroeder of Wichita, who they believe was involved in the burglary. He was located in the 1500 block of South Broadway

Investigators believe he may be involved in several other burglaries.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.