Wichita Police arrest man they say shot at officers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has arrested Henry Parker, 28, of Wichita, in connection with shots being fired at officers during an unlawful assembly Monday night.

Police say Parker fired multiple shots at responding officers. One officer’s helmet was hit by bullet pieces that ricocheted near officers. Police believe a second officer’s helmet was grazed by a bullet.

Wichita police say an officer’s helmet was damaged as someone shot at officers Monday, June 1, 2020. (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

Investigators say they used witness interviews, technology and community tips to identify Parker. They arrested him Thursday in the 3800 block of West 21st Street.

Officers booked him on two counts of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, 20 counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, one count of discharge a firearm at an occupied vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, and outstanding warrants.

Police say they will present the case to the district attorney’s office when they are finished investigating.

They say Parker has been arrested before. They say he was convicted of fleeing and eluding law enforcement, theft, criminal possession of a firearm on school property, aggravated weapons violations, felon in possession of a firearm, and criminal threats.

