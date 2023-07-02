WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department confirms they have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting in east Wichita Saturday night.

The suspect, a 20-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the 1st degree. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

According to the WPD, they were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 900 block of N. Glendale St. around 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper chest. He later died.

Shortly after, a 21-year-old arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. He was treated and taken to investigations for further questioning.

Wichita police say the victims had an “encounter” before the shots were fired.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Wichita Police Department is asking anyone with any additional information on this case to please call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

KSN does not name suspects unless charges are filed in their case.