WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department arrested a woman Monday night after an argument led to an alleged cutting.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the WPD responded to the 1300 block of S. Everett St. for a cutting.

According to Sergeant John Ryan, an argument between two women happened on Seneca.

“They ended up following each other,” said Ryan.

He says an argument ensued, and one of the women was cut. She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries for treatment.

A suspect, a woman in her 20s, was arrested, according to Ryan.

Wichita police were able to talk to witnesses.

It is unknown if the women knew each other.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.