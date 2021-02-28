Wichita police say an 11-month-old boy has been found

In the event of a tornado, preparedness is key for survival. Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kansas has arrived. Our weather pattern here in the Sunflower State can quickly switch to a violent one. So it is important to know how to get warnings, what you need to have, and where to go if there is an emergency.

One way to receive warnings is not enough. You need multiple ways. This includes a phone, TV, and a NOAA weather radio. The more ways you can receive warnings, the better. Start by staying in the know by watching KSN News 3 days before an event. Once we get to the day of expected severe weather, you'll want to tune in through the day for storm coverage. If you won't be near a TV, the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather App has everything you need to stay safe. You'll get weather alerts and will have the power of Storm Tracker Radar in the palm of your hands. It's always free to download on all Android and Apple devices. In a worst-case scenario and you have to take shelter, keep your mobile device with you and you can still watch storm coverage live through our livestreaming at https://www.ksn.com/live-video/.