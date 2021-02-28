Wichita police say an 11-month-old boy has been found

KSN-TV
by: KSN News, Ryan Newton
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say that the 11-month-old has been found safe.
On Sunday night, police asked for assistance in locating the boy and 38-year-old Tonia Nance.
Police did not provide any details on the incident.
**PLEASE SHARE**WPD Needs your help locating 11-month-old Orion Wilson and 38-year-old Tonia Nance. Investigators have reason to believe that Orion may be in danger.The two were last known to be in a 2000 white Toyota Sienna with KS tag 688LCW. pic.twitter.com/AzgZUCm2xL— Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) March 1, 2021
