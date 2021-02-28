Wichita police say an 11-month-old boy has been found

Local

by: KSN News,

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say that the 11-month-old has been found safe.

On Sunday night, police asked for assistance in locating the boy and 38-year-old Tonia Nance.

Police did not provide any details on the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories