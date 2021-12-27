Wichita police ask for help in locating 66-year-old Jimmy Dunkel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help in locating 66-year-old Jimmy Dunkel.

According to WPD, Dunkel is wheelchair-bound and dependent on medications for medical needs.

Dunkel was last seen around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25 at his residential facility in the 8200 block of E. Pawnee. He may need medical assistance, according to WPD.

Dunkel is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes.

If you know where Dunkel is, Wichita police are asking that you call 911.

