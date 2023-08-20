WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help in locating 20-year-old Dontevious M. Jones.

Jones was last seen near the 1600 block of N. Lawrence Ct.

Wichita Police say Jones is 5’6″ and 240 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a panda on it with a hold in the collar, dark-colored shorts, and black Nike shoes.

Jones has a cognitive delay and functions at a level similar to that of a young child, according to the WPD.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, the police department is asking you to please call 911 immediately or Patrol North at 316-350-3400.