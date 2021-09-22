Wichita police ask for help locating car involved in injury hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help in locating a silver Dodge Journey that was involved in a hit-and-run Thursday, Sept. 16. It happened in the 1000 block of East MacArthur.

According to the Wichita Police Department, upon arrival, officers located a 36-year-old bicyclist that was in critical condition. He was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment and remains hospitalized.

(Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

An investigation by Wichita police revealed the bicyclist was traveling eastbound on MacArthur and began to cross the road in the 1000 block. A silver Dodge Journey was traveling eastbound in the inside lane and cut in front of a black Nissan Altima being driven by an 18-year-old female and struck the bicyclist, causing his injuries. The suspect driver then fled the scene. Officers were able to contact the 18-year-old on the scene.

Wichita police believe the Dodge Journey and Nissan Altima were racing and speed was a factor in the incident.

If you see the car or know of its whereabouts, Wichita police are asking that you call their detectives at (316) 350-3686 or call Crime Stoppers at (316)-267-2111.