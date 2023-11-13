WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has found and contacted the parents of a child found Monday night in southwest Wichita.
KSN has removed the image and identifying information of the child to protect their identity.
by: Stephanie Nutt
Posted:
Updated:
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has found and contacted the parents of a child found Monday night in southwest Wichita.
KSN has removed the image and identifying information of the child to protect their identity.