WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking for help in finding a missing 9-year-old girl.

According to Wichita police, the missing 9-year-old is Miracle Andrews. She ran away from home on Saturday, March, 19.

Miracle Andrews (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

She was last seen at her home in the 1700 block of N Kansas around 9:15 p.m.

She was least seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt and multicolored leggings, according to WPD.

Wichita police ask that if you know of Miracle’s whereabouts, see her or have information on the case, to please call 911.