WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Wichita teen with special needs.

According to the WPD, 14-year-old Elijah Wolfe was last seen at around 1:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of E Wassall St on foot.

The WPD says Wolfe is black and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey shirt, black shoes, a blue coat and an army pea green backpack, according to the WPD.

If you know the whereabouts of Wolfe, the WPD asks you to call 911 immediately.