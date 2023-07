WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help in locating missing 11-year-old Tamiyah Johnson.

According to the WPD, Johnson was last seen around 4:45 a.m. near the intersection of North Cleveland and East Central Avenue.

Wichita police describe Johnson as a black female who has brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall, and weighs 120 pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of Johnson, the WPD asks you to please call 911 immediately.