Wichita police say missing teen has been found safe

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
KSN News 1

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says Cadie Shiver has been located and found safe.

Shivers, who has intellectual disabilities, left her home in the 3200 block of N. Forest Ridge Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Police sent a release saying she had been located around 8:30 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories