Wichita police say missing teen has been found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says Cadie Shiver has been located and found safe.
Shivers, who has intellectual disabilities, left her home in the 3200 block of N. Forest Ridge Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Police sent a release saying she had been located around 8:30 p.m.
