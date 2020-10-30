Wichita police asking for information on possible sexual assault investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police announced Friday it is investigating a report of a possible sexual assault involving multiple individuals. It was reported to have occurred on Aug. 10 at the Towne Place Suites, 9444 E. 29th Street North, and WPD investigators are needing more information to corroborate what was reported.

WPD sexual assault investigators received information of a video being shared on Snapchat by students of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) that included two females engaging in sexual acts with several males. The individuals were in Wichita for a baseball tournament, and the males involved may or may not have violated Kansas criminal statutes.

The incident was not reported to be associated with the tournament or facilities and was reported to have occurred after the completion of the tournament. UCLA police have been assisting with the investigation.

WPD is asking if anyone has any information regarding this case to please contact Detective Melissa Burns at 316-268-4512, MBurns@wichita.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

