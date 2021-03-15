Wichita Police asking for public’s help locating missing man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police announced via Facebook that they are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 32-year-old man, Spencer Hewitt of Wichita.

According to Wichita Police, Hewitt was last seen in the past few days at his home in the 600 block of North Parkwood. He is described as 6’04” tall, 275 pounds, blue eyes, and blonde hair.

Police said that Hewitt is in good health but is missing under circumstances not conforming to his normal routine or habits, and may be in need of assistance or intervention.

Anyone who has seen Hewitt or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 immediately.