Wichita Police asking for public’s help locating missing man

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Spencer Hewitt, image courtesy of WPD’s Facebook page

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police announced via Facebook that they are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 32-year-old man, Spencer Hewitt of Wichita.

According to Wichita Police, Hewitt was last seen in the past few days at his home in the 600 block of North Parkwood. He is described as 6’04” tall, 275 pounds, blue eyes, and blonde hair.

Police said that Hewitt is in good health but is missing under circumstances not conforming to his normal routine or habits, and may be in need of assistance or intervention.

Anyone who has seen Hewitt or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories