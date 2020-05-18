WPD update: Missing Wichita teen found safe

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita Police Department (KSN file photo)

UPDATE: Wichita police said that the missing Wichita teen has been found safe.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are asking for the public’s help with locating 15-year-old Nicholas Romeo. He ran away on Monday afternoon around 2 p.m.

He is 6 foot 1 inch tall, 140 pounds, and is missing a front tooth. He was last seen wearing a black Tupac shirt and black sweatpants. He is driving a red Toyota Corolla with Kansas tag 113MFG. If you see Nicholas or know his whereabouts, please call 911.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories