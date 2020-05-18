WPD update: Missing Wichita teen found safe

UPDATE: Wichita police said that the missing Wichita teen has been found safe.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are asking for the public’s help with locating 15-year-old Nicholas Romeo. He ran away on Monday afternoon around 2 p.m.

He is 6 foot 1 inch tall, 140 pounds, and is missing a front tooth. He was last seen wearing a black Tupac shirt and black sweatpants. He is driving a red Toyota Corolla with Kansas tag 113MFG. If you see Nicholas or know his whereabouts, please call 911.

