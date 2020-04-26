Wichita police asking for public’s help with locating missing teens, infants

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for help in locating 15-year-old Christianna Gonzalez and her son 8-month-old Marcellus Gonzlez-Mitchell and 16-year-old Vanity Allen and her 6-month-old daughter Violet Allen. They were last seen at around 6 p.m. Saturday, after willfully leaving their home located in the 3300 block of East Grand.

Christianna is 5 foot 3 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, a navy and white jacket, and hoop earrings. Marcellus was last seen wearing a red sweatsuit with a Mickey Mouse and red Nike shoes. Vanity is 5 foot 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Violet was wearing a pink suit with flowers.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

