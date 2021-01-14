Wichita police catch 170 speeders on Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is cracking down on speeders. This week, they focused on Kellogg and caught 170 speeders in just one day.

Traffic officers conducted the assignment at some of the high-accident locations along Kellogg.

During their assignment, they gave out 170 speeding tickets. The top speed officers witnessed was 83 miles an hour. The speed limit on Kellogg is 60 miles an hour.

The police department asks drivers to slow down, obey all traffic laws and buckle up for every ride.

