Wichita police chief responds to Chauvin verdict

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is behind bars Wednesday, a day after his murder conviction. The 45-year-old was convicted of three criminal charges related to the death of George Floyd. He will be sentenced in eight weeks.

Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison for second-degree unintentional murder. Because he has no prior felonies, state sentencing guidelines recommend a range of around 11 to 15 years for his crimes.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said he’s stayed up to date with the trial in Minneapolis. He said justice prevailed and that his department is committed to working to strengthen community relationships.

Chief Ramsay said he was not surprised former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges.

“I was horrified by what I saw on the video, and while it’s one thing to view a video without all the facts as you know — when I got all the facts that confirmed my initial feelings,” Chief Ramsay said. “I think Justice was served.”

Last summer protests in Wichita over the incident sparked conversations with local law enforcement.

“The current events have spawned a lot of new activists, and we want to meet with people and talk about what we’re doing here, their concerns, listen and be the best we can because we care,” said Chief Ramsay.

Chief Ramsay said prior to George Floyd’s death, the department had been working on de-escalation strategies — the duty of fellow officers to intervene if they see other officers crossing a line.

Chief Ramsay said they are steps in the right direction, but more work needs to be done. “I think it has raised the awareness of policing issues and created dialogue, and it’s important for us to continue to meet and discuss and hear from each other and work to be the best we can,” he said.

Chief Ramsay said the next step is reaching out to the city’s youth. The department is actively pursuing ways to engage with the younger community. He also is pushing to get more resources to teens in underserved areas of Wichita.