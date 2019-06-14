Wichita police clock some Kellogg drivers at 100 mph

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This isn’t “The Fast and the Furious.” It is the warning Wichita police have for drivers on Kellogg.

Recent traffic enforcements have clocked drivers going 90 and even 100 mph near Rock Road. Kellogg is only 60 mph.

Officers have written 22 tickets and arrested 3 people this week.

“I promise you that the folks that are doing 75, 76 mph compared to the people who are doing 60 to 62 mph are getting to their destination literally seconds apart so it doesn’t work to go that fast,” said Sgt. Jess Hancock, Wichita Police Department.

Chief Gordon Ramsay says officers will no longer give warnings to speeders on Kellogg. They will only write tickets.