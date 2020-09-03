Wichita police create 150th-anniversary duty badge to commemorate the department’s founding

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has created a 150th-anniversary duty badge to commemorate the founding of the department.

Officers now have the option to wear 150th-anniversary commemorative badges instead of the current badges issued. The badges can be worn until the end of 2021.

The department was established on April 13, 1871, and the commemorative badge honors one of the first badges issued to WPD marshals, who were the first law enforcement officers in the city.

Officers and detectives can purchase antique nickel metal finish badges, and supervisors can purchase antique gold-colored metal finished badges to wear.

Citizens have the option of purchasing antique copper-colored metal finished supporter badges by clicking here.

All proceeds from the badge sales benefit the Honore Adversis Foundation and the Wichita Police Foundation.

