WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says a man involved in a hit-and-run crash around 10 a.m. Thursday pointed a gun at a witness and also fired the gun at officers.

Police say the crash was at 13th and West Street. A witness followed the alleged suspect’s vehicle and said the man pointed a gun at him.

An officer arrived in the area of Zoo Boulevard and Westdale and found a man who matched the description of the alleged suspect.

The WPD says the man fired multiple rounds at the officer. The officer was not hit. Police say the officer did not return fire because of all the homes in that area.

Wichita police investigate a scene near Zoo Boulevard and Westdale on June 29, 2023. (KSN Photo)

Wichita police investigate a scene near Zoo Boulevard and Westdale on June 29, 2023. (KSN Photo)

Wichita police investigate a scene near Zoo Boulevard and Westdale on June 29, 2023. (KSN Photo)

Wichita police investigate a scene near Zoo Boulevard and Westdale on June 29, 2023. (KSN Photo)

Wichita police investigate a scene near Zoo Boulevard and Westdale on June 29, 2023. (KSN Photo)

The officer and other officers chased the man on foot. The WPD says the chase ended when the suspect shot himself. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.