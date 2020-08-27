Wichita Police Department: 10-year-old girl injured in accidental shooting

by: KSN News

Wichita Police Department (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 10-year-old girl. The department said it appears to be accidental.

It happened Wednesday around 10:35 p.m. Police responded to a home in the 600 block of South St. Paul.

Officers found the girl with a gunshot to her upper body. She was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said their investigation revealed that a 38-year-old man was handling a gun in a bedroom while she was in an adjoining bathroom. While he was holding the gun, it went off, striking the girl. The girl’s 35-year-old mother was also in the bedroom with the 38-year-old, but she was not injured.

