WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has announced a new drone program.

The department is working with Axon Air to create the new program. Axon is the same company that produces Taser and body cameras used by the WPD and law enforcement across the country. They also produce a variety of other law enforcement-related equipment and software.

The drones, which are equipped with high-resolution cameras, can be operated remotely from a central location, used in the field on active scenes like search and rescue operations, or can even operate autonomously, according to Axon’s website.

In a post to Facebook, Wichita police say the drones will be used to “monitor public events, traffic situations, and emergency scenes” and “will be invaluable in locating missing persons or assisting during natural disasters, allowing us to provide crucial support to our community in times of need.”

It has been six years since Wichita Police last had a regular eye in the sky. The department eliminated the air unit in 2017 to help fund the purchase and operation of body cameras for police officers.