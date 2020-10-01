Wichita Police Department announces new domestic violence strangulation initiative awareness campaign

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department announced a new strangulation initiative awareness campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The new initiative has been in the works for about six months according to the department.

This year, the department said there have been 11 related domestic violence homicides, and the five year average for domestic felony homicides is up 33%.

“Those are significant numbers,” Chief Gordon Ramsay said. “Those are our daughters, our nieces, our sisters.”

The chief said the number one reason why women go to the emergency room is because of domestic assault, and they are under-reported. The victim sometimes doesn’t have signs of injuries.

“Oftentimes, death and other serious long-term medical conditions such as artery dissection, respiratory complications, and the risk of blood clots traveling to the brain occur days after the attack,” Ramsay said.

The department has created a strangulation brochure to help identify the signs and symptoms of strangulation.

RELATED LINKS | Wichita Police Department domestic violence strangulation website | Download the strangulation brochure

Resources for domestic violence victims

Sedgwick County, 911

Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 316-263-6000

Wichita Family Crisis Crisis Center, 316-267-7233

Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 316-263-3002

StepStone, 316 -265-1611

The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233

