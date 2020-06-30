Wichita Police Department announces the launch of Lights On!

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is launching Lights On!

The department said it is partnering with local auto shops so officers can hand out repair vouchers to drivers who are pulled over for common mechanical violations like burnt-out headlights.

Local businesses that partnered with the department include the following:

Auto Mech, 4615 E. 13th St. N. Wichita, KS 67208

G&L Garage, 2502 E. 13th St. N. Wichita, KS 67214

Nail’s Auto Service, Inc., 1402 N. Hillside Wichita, KS 67214

WPD Chief of Police Gordon Ramsay said the program gives officers a useful tool to engage with drivers and offer a helpful solution rather than a ticket or fine.

“We are excited to get this program up and running after working on it with many community partners over the last three years,” said Chief Ramsay. “For some families, a broken taillight or turn signal can sometimes mean choosing between a minor auto repair and buying groceries. A citation for these minor offenses can lead to further financial strain and will most likely lead to additional confrontations with law enforcement. This is a well-intended effort to help, versus hurt community members.”

The Lights On! initiative will launch in the 67214 zip code initially. WPD hopes to expand the program citywide in the coming months. The Lights On! program is supported by community in-kind and financial donations. To learn more or donate, visit LightsOnUS.Org.

