WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking for help in identifying a little boy who was found Tuesday afternoon.

Wichita Police Department

The Wichita Police Department says he appears to be six to seven years old.

He does not speak English.

The boy was found at the Walmart at 501 E. Pawnee around 2 p.m., according to the Wichita Police Department.

If you recognize the boy, the Wichita Police Department asks that you call 911 immediately and refer to case number 23C045239.